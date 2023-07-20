“I want to cry”: Community members react to evidence found after fatal officer shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is still reeling from the information released at the press conference on Wednesday afternoon regarding Friday July 14th’s shooting that left Officer Jake Wallin dead, and three others hospitalized.

Police found in 37-year-old Mohamad Barakt’s vehicle, 1,800 live rounds, rifles, handguns, and explosives, and that’s not including what was found in his apartment.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley said by looking at that the photos released late Wednesday afternoon, it appears this could have been a much different situation, alluding to a possible planned mass shooting in downtown Fargo.

“It’s about a four to five minute drive to downtown Fargo, and we’ll discuss Friday why we have reason to believe we know where he was headed... And there were a lot of people down here Friday afternoon,” Wrigley said.

The reaction from many was full of shock as they found out the gunman from Friday’s horrifying incident may have had other plans.

Many told Valley News Live the photos had them “shocked,” “scared,” “sick,” and “gave them goosebumps.”

One person said that while you hear about stories like this one, you never imagine it will take place in your home town, which is why they believe this is hitting the town as hard as it is.

“I want to cry and I don’t understand,” Brenda Kleth, Fargo resident said.

“It hits too close to home,” another Fargo resident said.

There will be another press conference on Friday, where more details will be shared by FBI and BCI officials.

