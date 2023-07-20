Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

“I want to cry”: Community members react to evidence found after fatal officer shooting

Community reacts to photos released from Attorney General Drew Wrigley.
Community reacts to photos released from Attorney General Drew Wrigley.(VNL)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is still reeling from the information released at the press conference on Wednesday afternoon regarding Friday July 14th’s shooting that left Officer Jake Wallin dead, and three others hospitalized.

Police found in 37-year-old Mohamad Barakt’s vehicle, 1,800 live rounds, rifles, handguns, and explosives, and that’s not including what was found in his apartment.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley said by looking at that the photos released late Wednesday afternoon, it appears this could have been a much different situation, alluding to a possible planned mass shooting in downtown Fargo.

“It’s about a four to five minute drive to downtown Fargo, and we’ll discuss Friday why we have reason to believe we know where he was headed... And there were a lot of people down here Friday afternoon,” Wrigley said.

The reaction from many was full of shock as they found out the gunman from Friday’s horrifying incident may have had other plans.

Many told Valley News Live the photos had them “shocked,” “scared,” “sick,” and “gave them goosebumps.”

One person said that while you hear about stories like this one, you never imagine it will take place in your home town, which is why they believe this is hitting the town as hard as it is.

“I want to cry and I don’t understand,” Brenda Kleth, Fargo resident said.

“It hits too close to home,” another Fargo resident said.

There will be another press conference on Friday, where more details will be shared by FBI and BCI officials.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Edward Mart, 79, charged with 1st degree murder in the death of 77-year-old Jean Mart.
UPDATE: 79 year-old man charged with murder in wife’s death
Weapons
UPDATE: Suspect’s vehicle included 1,800 live rounds, rifles, handguns and explosives
Karlee Koswick
Young woman shot in Friday’s incident thanks officers for saving her life
Wanner last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
West Fargo Police need help locating missing woman
In remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
Funeral for Fallen Fargo Police Officer to be held this weekend

Latest News

One killed in Otter Tail County crash Wednesday
Vehicle from shooter in Fargo shooting
Why details are limited on the man who opened fire on Fargo Police officers
Community members react to evidence found after fatal officer shooting
Fallen officer Jake Wallin cremated in Fargo Police Department uniform