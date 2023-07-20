Former first responders thrilled to see community support with “Light the Town Blue”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Thursday night, the City of Fargo will come together and light up blue for the fallen officer, Jake Wallin.

As former members of the force, Troy Krabbenhoft and Ashley Christianson, July 14th’s ambush against the Fargo Police Department is hitting too close to home.

“I’ve known a few of the officers involved,” Christianson said.

From former co-workers to friends, the pair knew how hard the tragedy would hit FPD.

“I have a friend in Fargo and I called him and I said, ‘I’m so glad you’re not working today,’” Krabbenhoft said.

While the couple is showing their support for their fellow brothers and sisters right now, they’ve actually been lighting the town blue for quite some time.

“Ever since Jason Moszer, we’ve had blue lights up and we’ve never taken them down,” Christianson said.

The couple said they see it as a way to always show support and light up the officer’s shifts, no matter the time of day.

“I just want to make sure that when the law enforcement goes by, they’re up there for them,” Krabbenhoft said. “I hope it’s like a nice, warm hug when they see that at 3 or 4 or 5 in the morning, and know that people are appreciating them out there protecting us.”

While they’re thrilled to see so much community support, they wish the circumstances were different.

“I love it, I just wish this went on and we didn’t have to have an incident for it,” Krabbenhoft said.

They hope everyone involved in Friday’s incident, especially the first responders, are healing from the tragedy.

“Just know that we’re thinking about you and if you need anything, we’re always here,” Christianson said.

Lights have been on for several nights now for some community members, but Thursday night the whole community is expected to come together.

In the past few days, the community has raised over $15,000 by supporting an effort to ‘Light the Town Blue’.

The money will go directly to the leadershipcarefund.com.

The “Leadership Care Fund” is a resource that will support the families of Officer Jake Wallin, Officer Andrew Dotas and Officer Tyler Hawes.

