Fargo Police creating wristbands for community support

#WeAreFargoPD
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said one way the community can show support for the department in the wake of Officer Jake Wallin’s death is by getting a wristband.

The logo, #WeAreFargoPD, was created specifically to help everyone get through the tragic event.

The chief said they’re working to make them. We’re hoping to know more soon on when and where the community can get them.

