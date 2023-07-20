Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Fallen officer Jake Wallin cremated in Fargo Police Department uniform

Chief Zibolski says his remains are under Fargo Police Honor Guard watch until his funeral service Saturday.
(Source: Fargo Police Department via CNN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday, Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said part of the department’s commitment Officer Jake Wallin is the planning process to honor his service and sacrifice in the manner in which his family wishes.

As a result, Officer Wallin was cremated in his Fargo Police Department uniform.

Chief Zibolski says his remains are under Fargo Police Honor Guard watch until his funeral service Saturday.

“It’s a smaller venue and somewhat distant from Fargo, about two and a half hours,” Chief Zibolski said. “But it’s where the family wants Jake to have his final resting place and we are 100 percent behind their wishes.”

Chief Zibolski says Officer Wallin will be greatly missed and that his spirit will live on every day, as they serve the community in his honor.

Officer Wallin’s funeral will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Pequot Lakes High School in Crow Wing County Minnesota. Law enforcement will be escorting Officer Wallin that morning, leaving Fargo at 5:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Edward Mart, 79, charged with 1st degree murder in the death of 77-year-old Jean Mart.
UPDATE: 79 year-old man charged with murder in wife’s death
Weapons
UPDATE: Suspect’s vehicle included 1,800 live rounds, rifles, handguns and explosives
Karlee Koswick
Young woman shot in Friday’s incident thanks officers for saving her life
Wanner last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
West Fargo Police need help locating missing woman
In remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
Funeral for Fallen Fargo Police Officer to be held this weekend

Latest News

‘Light the town blue’ event raises nearly $14k in two days
MN Gov. Tim Walz teaches in classroom.
Gov. Walz teaches classroom while highlighting investments in educators
On Wednesday, the South Dakota Board of Regents announced that a tuition freeze for public...
SD Board of Regents requests tuition freeze
Law enforcement officer families react to Friday's tragedy
‘I’m also very grateful every day when he comes home’: wife of a local law enforcement officer shares her feelings following Friday’s shooting death