Fallen officer Jake Wallin cremated in Fargo Police Department uniform

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday, Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said part of the department’s commitment Officer Jake Wallin is the planning process to honor his service and sacrifice in the manner in which his family wishes.

As a result, Officer Wallin was cremated in his Fargo Police Department uniform.

Chief Zibolski says his remains are under Fargo Police Honor Guard watch until his funeral service Saturday.

“It’s a smaller venue and somewhat distant from Fargo, about two and a half hours,” Chief Zibolski said. “But it’s where the family wants Jake to have his final resting place and we are 100 percent behind their wishes.”

Chief Zibolski says Officer Wallin will be greatly missed and that his spirit will live on every day, as they serve the community in his honor.

Officer Wallin’s funeral will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Pequot Lakes High School in Crow Wing County Minnesota. Law enforcement will be escorting Officer Wallin that morning, leaving Fargo at 5:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.