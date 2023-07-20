Cooking with Cash Wa
Dilworth business selling shirts in support of Fargo Police after deadly shooting

Now through July 28, customers can order back the blue shirts.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT
DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A local business in Minnesota is working to raise money in support of the Fargo Police Department after Friday’s deadly officer-involved shooting.

Just Screen It in Dilworth is running a special to support local law enforcement and the officers that were involved in the incident last week.

Now through July 28, customers can order back the blue shirts and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to The Leadership Care Fund.

Click here to order.

