Authorities investigate report of stabbing in Fargo
Witnesses told our reporter on scene, they saw a man being taken away by ambulance.
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating after a report of a stabbing at a Fargo apartment complex Thursday afternoon.
Authorities were called to The Arbors at McCormick Park around 3:45 p.m. That apartment complex is in the 700 blk of 23rd St. S. in Fargo.
Valley News Live is waiting to hear from Fargo Police on the details.
