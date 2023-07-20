Cooking with Cash Wa
Authorities investigate report of stabbing in Fargo

Witnesses told our reporter on scene, they saw a man being taken away by ambulance.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating after a report of a stabbing at a Fargo apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

Authorities were called to The Arbors at McCormick Park around 3:45 p.m. That apartment complex is in the 700 blk of 23rd St. S. in Fargo.

Valley News Live is waiting to hear from Fargo Police on the details.

