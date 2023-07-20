Attorney General Drew Wrigley set to release more information about deadly shooting in news conference on Friday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Attorney General Drew Wrigley will hold a news conference on Friday, July 21, to discuss the investigation into last week’s deadly shooting.

The update will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Fargo City Hall. The Attorney General will be joined by Chief Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness, BCI Special Agent Casey Miller, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski, and other law enforcement and first responders.

We will be streaming the conference live here on Valley News Live. We will also be streaming it on our VNL Facebook page and on our Free VNL News App.

