Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Attorney General Drew Wrigley set to release more information about deadly shooting in news conference on Friday

Scene of a deadly shooting in Fargo, ND on July 14, 2023.
Scene of a deadly shooting in Fargo, ND on July 14, 2023.(Valley News Live)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Attorney General Drew Wrigley will hold a news conference on Friday, July 21, to discuss the investigation into last week’s deadly shooting.

The update will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Fargo City Hall. The Attorney General will be joined by Chief Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness, BCI Special Agent Casey Miller, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski, and other law enforcement and first responders.

We will be streaming the conference live here on Valley News Live. We will also be streaming it on our VNL Facebook page and on our Free VNL News App.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapons
UPDATE: Suspect’s vehicle included 1,800 live rounds, rifles, handguns and explosives
One killed in Otter Tail County crash Wednesday
Vehicle from shooter in Fargo shooting
Why details are limited on the man who opened fire on Fargo Police officers
Paul Edward Mart, 79, charged with 1st degree murder in the death of 77-year-old Jean Mart.
UPDATE: 79 year-old man charged with murder in wife’s death
Karlee Koswick
Young woman shot in Friday’s incident thanks officers for saving her life

Latest News

Studhorse mugshot
Devils Lake man sentenced for sexually abusing young girls
Midtown Market at former Kmart location along South University Drive in Fargo.
The Medicine Shoppe moving into strip mall at former Kmart location
Noon News July 20 - Part 2
Noon Weather – July 20