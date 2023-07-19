Strong to Severe Storm Risk Tonight in MN

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thundershowers continue this afternoon. The storms we have our eyes on through the afternoon and early evening are in northern MN and the far northern Valley. These storms will be capable of large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out as we have sufficient spin (shear) in the atmosphere. These circulations don’t always show on radar as the storms will be low-based and are quire far from the radar site, so keep an eye on the sky! We will be relying on viewer submitted photos and reports for confirmation of funnels/landspout tornadoes.

Elsewhere, breezy conditions continue with temperatures in the 70s to mid 80s

The severe storm risk will quickly diminish around dinnertime.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday remains breezy as well with temperatures just a couple of degrees cooler in the 70s and low 80s. A few hit-and-miss showers linger Thursday. Drier conditions into Friday with temperatures starting to warm up. Expect upper 70s to mid 80s across the region with mainly sunny skies.

THE WEEKEND: A pinch warmer yet for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. We are watching for the potential for storms to develop later Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday warms up even more into the 80s to near 90.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are looking to increase even more to start the week! Upper 80s to mid 90s are possible on Monday! We stay hot through the week as temperatures each day are likely to hit the mid 80s into the 90s. Overall, organized storm risks are low.

