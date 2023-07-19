Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Strong to Severe Storm Risk Tonight in MN

Seasonable weekend before hot temps return next week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thundershowers continue this afternoon. The storms we have our eyes on through the afternoon and early evening are in northern MN and the far northern Valley. These storms will be capable of large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out as we have sufficient spin (shear) in the atmosphere. These circulations don’t always show on radar as the storms will be low-based and are quire far from the radar site, so keep an eye on the sky! We will be relying on viewer submitted photos and reports for confirmation of funnels/landspout tornadoes.

Elsewhere, breezy conditions continue with temperatures in the 70s to mid 80s

The severe storm risk will quickly diminish around dinnertime.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday remains breezy as well with temperatures just a couple of degrees cooler in the 70s and low 80s. A few hit-and-miss showers linger Thursday. Drier conditions into Friday with temperatures starting to warm up. Expect upper 70s to mid 80s across the region with mainly sunny skies.

THE WEEKEND: A pinch warmer yet for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. We are watching for the potential for storms to develop later Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday warms up even more into the 80s to near 90.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are looking to increase even more to start the week! Upper 80s to mid 90s are possible on Monday! We stay hot through the week as temperatures each day are likely to hit the mid 80s into the 90s. Overall, organized storm risks are low.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Edward Mart, 79, charged with 1st degree murder in the death of 77-year-old Jean Mart.
UPDATE: 79 year-old man charged with murder in wife’s death
Karlee Koswick
Young woman shot in Friday’s incident thanks officers for saving her life
Wanner last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
West Fargo Police need help locating missing woman
In remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
Funeral for Fallen Fargo Police Officer to be held this weekend
35-year-old Grand Forks man dies after crashing into semi

Latest News

Noon Weather – July 19
First Alert StormTeam Weather
More Storms Ahead for Wednesday, Some Strong to Severe
Valley Today Weather – July 19
Weather at 10:00PM KVLY July 18