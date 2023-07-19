School districts are still fighting against chronic absenteeism

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are just a few weeks until students will be returning to the classroom. School districts across North Dakota and Minnesota are continuing to see more chronically absent students.

In North Dakota, chronic absenteeism is defined as a student missing more than 10% of the enrolled school days.

11% of students were chronically absent in the state during the 2019-2020 school year. That number has continued to go up with 15% during the 2020-2021 school year and 22% in 2021-2022.

“The first trend or reasoning the numbers are going up, is of course, the COVID-19 Pandemic did have a dramatic impact on our attendance rates in the state and the country,” said Joe Kolosky, the director of approval and opportunity for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

Comparing the state data to individual school districts like West Fargo Public Schools, there has been a steady incline.

During the 2019-20 school year 5% of students were chronically absent. Since then the percentage has steadily increased. Between 2020-21 there were 8% of chronically absent students. In 2021-22, the number jumped to 15%, and this last school year it increased to 16%.

Kolosky says they are noticing an uptick of younger kids missing more school.

“We’re attributing that to those students in kindergarten and first grade, when they entered school during the pandemic, during distance learning, they didn’t have time to adjust to tradition face-to-face instruction in school,” Kolosky said.

For three of the last four school years, the Fargo Public School district also battled increases in absenteeism.

17% of students in the district missed more than 10% of the enrolled days in 2019-20. The following year, the percentage went up to 22%. In 2021-22, there was a significant increase to 29% of chronically absent students.

Fargo School officials say the district has been aiming to control absenteeism. The district’s efforts are beginning to show progress. In 2022-23, absenteeism in the district dropped to 25%.

Kolosky says a $4.8 million grant called the Stronger connections grant was developed to help reverse the trend of increasing absenteeism.

“That grant goes out to districts to strike the curriculum, improve school conditions, and the overall learning environment of schools,” he said.

The number of chronically absent students has fluctuated during the last three years for Moorhead Area Public Schools.

Students considered chronically absent spiked from 19% in 2019-20 to 25% in 2020-21. Absenteeism dropped by 2% in the following year. District officials say data for the 2022-23 school year has yet to be released.

In both North Dakota and Minnesota, the number of students considered chronically absent does not determine or impact what funding a district receives. Both states follow a per-pupil funding formula. If additional funding is needed for districts in Minnesota, it would have to be approved through local legislation such as a school referendum.

