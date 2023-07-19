North Dakota Horse Park dedicating Saturday’s races to Fargo Police families

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This Saturday the North Dakota Horse Park in Fargo will be donating $1 for every admittance fee and 10% of concessions to the families of Fargo Police and those affected by the July 14 tragedy.

The parks also says all active and retired Military, Law Enforcement, First Responders and Essential Workers will receive free admission on Saturday as part of the North Dakota Horse Park’s annual Horses and Heroes Day.

The Horse Park will host four more days of live racing over the next two weekends. Gates open at 11 a.m., and the first post is at 12:30 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.

North Dakota Horse Park will host the following events on race days:

July 22: Horses and Heroes Day

July 23: Family Day

July 29: North Dakota Derby Day: Watch the best horses born and bred in North Dakota vie for the top races while wearing your best derby hat and bowtie

July 30: $1 Day, and Cornhole Tournament

