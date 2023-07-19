ND Dept of Corrections looking for walkaway inmate

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is looking for an inmate they say walked away from the James River Minimum Unit, which is a minim custody substance abuse treatment facility in Jamestown.

The DOCR is looking for 39-year-old Nathan Allen Lang. They say he left the facility around 11:30 Tuesday night. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with a navy blue t-shirt on top, khaki pants, and black shoes. Lang is a white man about 5′11″, 235 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Lang has previous convictions for theft of property and contributing to delinquency and deprivation of a minor. He was being held at JRMU for a probation revocation.

Anyone with information regarding Lang’s whereabouts, please call your local law enforcement or the ND Highway Patrol at (701) 328-9921.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.