More Storms Ahead for Wednesday, Some Strong to Severe

WEDNESDAY: Early morning storm or two will continue to trek through the valley this Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thundershowers possible through the day. A storm or two in the central valley into our MN counties may be on the stronger side to possibly severe. Wind and hail would be the primary threats with any stronger storms. Breezy day with temperatures near seasonal averages.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday remains breezy as well with temperatures just a couple of degrees cooler in the 70s and low 80s. A few hit-and-miss showers linger Thursday. Drier conditions into Friday with temperatures starting to warm up. Expect upper 70s to mid 80s across the region with mainly sunny skies.

THE WEEKEND: A pinch warmer yet for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. We are watching for the potential for storms to develop later Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday warms up even more into the 80s to near 90.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are looking to increase even more to start the week! Upper 80s to mid 90s are possible on Monday! We stay hot through the week as temperatures each day are likely to hit the mid 80s into the 90s. Overall, organized storm risks are low.

