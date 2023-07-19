FPD announces details for Funeral and Celebration of Life to Honor Fallen FPD Officer Jake Wallin

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police department has announced details on the upcoming funeral and celebration of life ceremony for fallen FPD Officer Jake Wallin, who died in the line of duty on July 14.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m. at Pequot Lakes High School located at 30805 Olson Street in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota. Final law enforcement honors will be following the funeral service at the Pequot Lakes High School.

Before the funeral on Saturday The Fargo Police Department will escort Officer Wallin from Fargo to Pequot Lakes. FPD will leave Fargo at 5:45 a.m. and will arrive at Pequot Lakes High School around 9 a.m.

The FPD will utilize the following route in its escort of Office Wallin:

It will depart the Fargo Police Substation on 13th Avenue and 25th Street South northbound on 25th Street South.

A full memorial loop will be made around the FPD Headquarters at 105 25th Street North.

The procession will then travel southbound on 25th Street South

Next, it will go eastbound on I-94 from 25th Street South to I-94 Exit 6 (Highway 336) in Minnesota.

The procession will travel northbound on Highway 336 to Highway 10.

Next, it will be eastbound on Highway 10 to Motley, Minnesota.

The procession will then travel eastbound on Highway 210 to Baxter, Minnesota.

Then, it will be northbound on Highway 371 to Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

Other law enforcement agencies, first responders and the public are encouraged to be present along the route to show their support of FPD Officer Wallin and his family. FPD is requesting that no other law enforcement, first responder or the members of the public join the escort from Fargo to Pequot Lakes due to safety concerns associated with a potentially long escort line of vehicles.

Community support can be shown along the route and the Fargo community can pay their respects to Officer Wallin at a celebration of life event that will be held by the Wallin Family and the FPD on Wednesday, July 26 at 1 p.m. at Scheel’s Arena 5225 31st Avenue South in Fargo. Additional information on the logistics and program of this event will be released in the near future.

