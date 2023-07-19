Flames erupt on Main Ave. after motorcycle & semi crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a wild scene along Main Ave. in Fargo yesterday, after a motorcyclist was saved after a crash with a semi. Soon after, it sparked a fire in the middle of the road.

It happened near the Simonson gas station. In the surveillance video, you can see the fiery crash happen. People in the area were quick to help the motorcyclist.

We’ve asked Fargo Police for information on what happened and how the driver is doing. We’re waiting to hear back on the exact details, and will update you on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.