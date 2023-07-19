Fargo Police Chief addresses shooting aftermath

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Fargo is grappling with the violent events that unfolded on Friday, July 14. resulting in the tragic loss of one Fargo officer’s life, while leaving three others injured.

Chief of Police David Zibolski acknowledges the profound impact the incident has had on everyone involved, each for their own reasons.

“This is a situation that was Completely unforeseeable and very tragic.” Zibolski said. “”It’s just about checking in on each other and trying to work through this very difficult time.”

Zibolski expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community, emphasizing the positive impact it has had on the officers during the process of getting back to standard routine.

“It’s been tremendous, I think it’s good for the officers to see that.” Zibolski said. “When the Chips are down, the community has really come through for our officers and really stood behind them.”

While federal and regional agencies continue their investigation to determine a possible motive for the violence that unfolded that fateful day, the community is left with lingering questions and speculation.

Zibolski addressed the concerns, reassuring the public that there is currently no active threat to the community.

“When it comes to rumors and speculation in the community, Just know there is no active threat to the community whatsoever,” Zibolski said. ”The investigation is being handled by the bureau of criminal investigation, and the FBI. if there was word of any information regarding a threat to our community, they would immediately notify us and we would immediately notify our community.”

As the Fargo Police Department begins to rebuild and move forward, they are confronted with their own unanswered questions about why the incident occurred.

Zibolski described the situation as unforeseeable and deeply tragic.

“It’s just so hard on everybody,” Zibolski said. “As a team and as a family, we’re working through it and going to move forward.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.