Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Fargo Police Chief addresses shooting aftermath

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski pauses during a news conference regarding the shooting that...
Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski pauses during a news conference regarding the shooting that took place July, 14. Zibolski said the gunman opened fire on police and firefighters “for no known reason”(Ann Arbor Miller | AP)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Fargo is grappling with the violent events that unfolded on Friday, July 14. resulting in the tragic loss of one Fargo officer’s life, while leaving three others injured.

Chief of Police David Zibolski acknowledges the profound impact the incident has had on everyone involved, each for their own reasons.

“This is a situation that was Completely unforeseeable and very tragic.” Zibolski said. “”It’s just about checking in on each other and trying to work through this very difficult time.”

Zibolski expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community, emphasizing the positive impact it has had on the officers during the process of getting back to standard routine.

“It’s been tremendous, I think it’s good for the officers to see that.” Zibolski said. “When the Chips are down, the community has really come through for our officers and really stood behind them.”

While federal and regional agencies continue their investigation to determine a possible motive for the violence that unfolded that fateful day, the community is left with lingering questions and speculation.

Zibolski addressed the concerns, reassuring the public that there is currently no active threat to the community.

“When it comes to rumors and speculation in the community, Just know there is no active threat to the community whatsoever,” Zibolski said. ”The investigation is being handled by the bureau of criminal investigation, and the FBI. if there was word of any information regarding a threat to our community, they would immediately notify us and we would immediately notify our community.”

As the Fargo Police Department begins to rebuild and move forward, they are confronted with their own unanswered questions about why the incident occurred.

Zibolski described the situation as unforeseeable and deeply tragic.

“It’s just so hard on everybody,” Zibolski said. “As a team and as a family, we’re working through it and going to move forward.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one in custody after police surround home in Big Pine Lake area, near Perham - July 17
79 year-old man arrested in connection to woman’s death near Big Pine Lake
Scene of a deadly shooting in Fargo, ND on July 14, 2023.
Report: Family identifies bystander shot during Fargo deadly shooting
Police lights generic
Valley City Police asking for help identifying body found in Sheyenne River
Erin Brousseau
One left with serious injuries after golf cart crash
Keith Gosney (Left) Daniel Ringwelski (Right), speak on their encounters with neighbor and...
Neighbors speak on brief encounters with gunman

Latest News

35-year-old Grand Forks man dies after crashing into semi
Young woman shot in Friday’s incident thanks officers for saving her life
Motorcycle fiery crash
Flames erupt on Main Ave. after motorcycle & semi crash
Karlee Koswick
Young woman shot in Friday’s incident thanks officers for saving her life