Burgum hits donor requirements, one step closer to Republican debate stage

Governor Burgum
Governor Burgum(KMOT-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Governor and Presidential Hopeful Doug Burgum announced Wednesday he has surpassed the required number of donors necessary to qualify for the first Republican presidential debate.

The Republican National Committee requires candidates to have at least 40,000 individual donors including more than 200 from 20 different states. Burgum will also need to have at least one percent in several polls before the debate.

On Tuesday, a University of New Hampshire poll showed Burgum with six percent, above Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Nikki Haley.

“Doug Burgum is well on his way to appearing on the debate stage after meeting the donor threshold and surging in New Hampshire. Voters know America needs a governor and business leader like Doug to fix the economy, unleash American energy and win the Cold War with China,” said Lance Trover, a spokesman for the Burgum campaign.

The first debate is scheduled for August 24.

