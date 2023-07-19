Cooking with Cash Wa
Bureau of Criminal Investigation to hold news conference on deadly officer-involved shooting

Scene of a deadly shooting in Fargo, ND on July 14, 2023.
Scene of a deadly shooting in Fargo, ND on July 14, 2023.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Attorney General Drew Wrigley will hold a news conference on Wednesday, July 19, to discuss the use of deadly force by a Fargo Police Officer on Friday, July 14.

The news conference will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Fargo City Hall. The Attorney General will be joined by Chief Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness, BCI Special Agent Casey Miller, and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski.

Wrigley says new conference will address the officer use of force issue only. The Attorney General and other law enforcement leaders will hold a news conference on Friday, July 21, to address last week’s violent incident and the ongoing investigation. A time for that update has yet to be determined.

Wednesday’s news conference will be streamed live on ValleyNewsLive.com, broadcast on the City of Fargo channel 56, at TVFargo.com and streamed live on the city’s social media platforms.

