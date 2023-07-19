Baseball game planned in honor of FPD officers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - American Legion Post 400 will be hosting crosstown rival Legion Post 2 Thursday, July 20 for a doubleheader at Starion Field beginning at 5:30 pm. The gates will be open and free of charge as these two baseball programs take this opportunity to say thank you and show support for the professionals who protect us every day.

All proceeds from free will donations will be collected and passed along to the families of the Fargo Police officers killed and injured in the tragic events last Friday.

Starion Field at 2401 42nd St SW is located on 42nd St S in Fargo just south of I-94.

