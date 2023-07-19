Bagley Schools & Clearwater County named in lawsuit following sexual abuse case against former sheriff’s deputy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -One of the victims in a sexual abuse case, involving a former sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer, is now suing Bagley Schools, Clearwater County, and Sheriff Darin Halverson citing negligence.

In May, 35-year-old Neil Dolan was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing two students over several years.

Dolan was charged with seven felonies between the two criminal cases. A plea agreement dropped all charges except the two most serious; First and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents revealed some of the disturbing behavior that happened while on school property spanning from 2016 to 2019. One of the victims came forward in the spring of 2021 and told investigators of the abuse and sexual assault he experienced when he was 13 and 14 years old.

The victim told Minnesota BCA agents Dolan would call him down to Dolan’s office, lower the blinds and lock the door. Dolan was a school resource deputy at the time of the abuse. Documents say inside the office, Dolan would touch the victim both over and under his clothes, and if the victim resisted, documents say Dolan would threaten the victim.

The lawsuit is claiming the defendants were negligent and stated Bagley Schools, Clearwater County, and Sheriff Halverson failed to supervise Dolan, preventing and protecting the victim from harm and known danger.

The lawsuit is asking $50,000 plus costs, disbursements, and attorney’s fees. The victim released the following statement through his attorney Jeff Anderson regarding the case.

“I remember dreaming of getting justice when I was little and now that dream has come true. With this truth that has come out, it also has brought me back to that scared little kid with a dream of justice. I was silenced for so long, but now Neil Dolan is pleading guilty and going to jail. The sad thing about me getting justice is that the void of the injustice that was committed. I hope kids around the world who have been abused find their voice. I care about everyone that has been abused. My prayers go out to victims and families who understand this VOID that has plagued our families.”

Dolan is already serving prison time in South Dakota for similar crimes during his time as the Bagley School District’s school resource deputy, as well as when he was a camp director at Many Point Scout Camp in Ponsford, Minn.

He has been credited more than 800 days for the timehe’s already spent incarcerated.

