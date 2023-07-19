Cooking with Cash Wa
35-year-old Grand Forks man dies after crashing into semi

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SWIFT COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 35-year-old Grand Forks man is dead after a crash Tuesday morning. His name has not been released.

State Patrol says a Kenworth Semi was westbound on Highway 9 around 9:30 AM, when a Volkswagon Tiguan was Southbound on County Road 31 and failed to stop at the intersection, crashing into the semi.

The driver of the semi, Jeffrey King of Spicer, MN, was not hurt.

