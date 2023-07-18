Cooking with Cash Wa
UPDATE: Four hurt after fire breaks out at well site north of New Town

New Town Oil fire
New Town Oil fire(Image courtesy: Fort Berthold Community Group)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – UPDATE (5:00 PM): Your News Leader reached out to Devon Energy, operator of the site near New Town that caught fire Tuesday, for more information. They provided this statement:

“Devon’s priority is the safety of our employees, contractors and the protection of the environment. We are grateful for the quick response of the New Town Fire Department, who worked quickly to control the fire and secure the location. We are currently assessing the situation and determining next steps. As we learn more, we will share updated information.”

ORIGINAL STORY: A fire broke out a well site just north of New Town Tuesday morning.

Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol told Your News Leader they received a call around 10 a.m. of a fire at a well site along Highway 23B, about a quarter mile north of New Town.

The sheriff said three tanks on site started on fire.

Bristol said one person had to be flown to Minot, and three others were treated on scene for minor injuries. The cause has yet to be determined.

Bristol said the site is operated by Devon Energy.

Bristol said that, as of 11:30 a.m., the fire was mostly out.

Various crews responded to the scene, including Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office, New Town Fire, as well as authorities from the Three Affiliated Tribes and the MHA Emergency Operations.

This is a developing story. Check back with Your News Leader for updates.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

