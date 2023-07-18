Cooking with Cash Wa
Two crashes back up traffic on I-29, during rush hour

I-29 Crash in Fargo
I-29 Crash in Fargo
By Justin Betti
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two crashes backed up traffic on I-29 during rush hour near Fargo on Monday.

Highway Patrol says the first occurred on Interstate 29 in the southbound lanes near mile marker 60 (52nd Ave S.), around 5:45 p.m. They say three vehicles, a semi, a pickup, and an SUV, were involved. They say mostly minor injuries were reported, with one person being transported to a local hospital.

As traffic backed up from that crash, there was another collision involving a pickup pulling a camper and a semi hauling a flatbed, near mile marker 61. No injuries were reported.

The combination of crashes backed up traffic for a couple hours, Monday evening.

