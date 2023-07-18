Cooking with Cash Wa
Response filed to motions in Lily Peters case

Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The prosecution responds to motions filed by the attorney of a teenage boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell filed a letter with the court Monday saying the state does not object to the defendant’s motion to seal any crime scene or autopsy photos or photos or video of the suspect admitted as evidence.

The D.A. does object to defense claims that the state is limited to the facts in the criminal complaint. The motions will be decided at a hearing next week.

A Reverse-Waiver Hearing is scheduled for the week of Aug. 7 for the now 15-year-old boy charged in Peter’s death.

That hearing will decide whether his case gets moved to juvenile court.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

