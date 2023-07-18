Cooking with Cash Wa
Red River Valley Garden Tour returns to F-M Metro

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Garden tours are returning to the Metro starting tomorrow in Fargo, Moorhead, and Horace.

The inaugural Red River Valley Garden Tour will showcase six local homeowner yards and Growing Together Community Gardens. Tour-goers will get a peek into fellow gardeners’ vision and passion, with each garden offering something unique.

The Tour will be held from 1pm to 7pm July 19th and 20th, offering tour-goers two days to explore the yards at their own pace. Tickets are $10 each and the profits from the tours will benefit Fargo’s Growing Together Community Gardens, a local non-profit that seeks to create sustainable gardens in the community.

Tickets can be found here.

For questions about the tours, you can send an email to the RRV Garden Tour committee.

