No written test requirement for new Minnesota residents getting licenses starting August 1

By Kendall Schears
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – People moving to the state will not be required to take a written test to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license.

Incoming residents will just need to have a valid license from another state starting August 1.

According to Driver and Vehicle Services, the process will now take less than a month for new residents to get their new license.

Anyone looking to get a new one should bring your out of state license, as well as two documents that include your full name and birth date, like a passport or military I.D.

You will also need to provide your social security number.

To obtain a Minnesota driver’s license, it costs $38.

