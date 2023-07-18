Cooking with Cash Wa
New law requires drivers to use blinkers when exiting roundabouts

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reminding drivers about a new law that goes into effect on August 1, which will now require blinkers when exiting roundabouts.

During the most recent legislative session, North Dakota’s turn signal law was updated. Drivers are required to use a turn signal prior to exiting a roundabout.

Officers say to activate the right turn signal when you pass the exit immediately before the exit you are taking. They say it will let other drivers know that you are intending to leave the roundabout, and will help keep a steady flow of traffic on the roundabout.

