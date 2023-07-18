Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Fargo Joblist

Mountain, ND couple hurt after crashing in Polk County

(Source: MGN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An elderly couple was taken to the hospital after crashing their Cadillac in Polk County. State Patrol says the Cadillac XT6 was eastbound on MN Hwy 102 when it left the road and crashed just after 1 PM. 82-year-old William Halldorson of Mountain, ND was taken to Altru Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, 80-year-old Marilyn Halldorson, also of Mountain, was taken to Altru with life-threatening injuries. According to State Patrol, neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
Fargo Police identify officers and suspect involved in Friday shooting
Erin Brousseau
One left with serious injuries after golf cart crash
Police Lights
Minnesota Sheriff’s Deputy left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car
One dead, one in custody after police surround home in Big Pine Lake area, near Perham - July 17
One dead, one in custody after police surround home in Big Pine Lake area, near Perham
Scene of a deadly shooting in Fargo, ND on July 14, 2023.
Report: Family identifies bystander shot during Fargo deadly shooting

Latest News

I-29 Crash in Fargo
Two crashes back up traffic on I-29, during rush hour
Blood Donations
FM area in desperate need for blood donations following Friday’s tragedy
Forschen sentencing
Judge sentences suspect in Rolette County fatal hit-and-run to five years
Blood Donations
Blood Donations