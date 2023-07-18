Mountain, ND couple hurt after crashing in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An elderly couple was taken to the hospital after crashing their Cadillac in Polk County. State Patrol says the Cadillac XT6 was eastbound on MN Hwy 102 when it left the road and crashed just after 1 PM. 82-year-old William Halldorson of Mountain, ND was taken to Altru Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, 80-year-old Marilyn Halldorson, also of Mountain, was taken to Altru with life-threatening injuries. According to State Patrol, neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

