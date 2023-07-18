Minnesota scholarship program could impact North Dakota University enrollment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Choosing where to go to college can be one of the biggest decisions young people have to make. Next fall, Minnesota residents have another option for their higher education path, and this means enrollment at North Dakota universities could be impacted.

There could be fewer students enrolled on North Dakota campuses like NDSU next year because of the North Star Promise Scholarship program.

The North Star Promise Scholarship program will offer assistance to college students who, among other qualifications, are from families with less than an $80,000 combined annual income.

“What we can see right now, what passed is a program that appeals to middle-lower-income families in Minnesota — roughly an $80,000 threshold. And looking at our numbers, again, we’re still studying this. It will apply to about 1,400 students we currently have enrolled in North Dakota,” said Dr. Mark R. Hagerott North Dakota University System Chancellor.

He said around 10,000 Minnesota students travel to North Dakota every year for higher education, and around 50 percent of NDSU’s students are from Minnesota.

He said if fewer students come from Minnesota, it could be harder to retain people in the North Dakota workforce.

“Our bigger concern is workforce in North Dakota. The North Dakota University System is the largest importer of talent of any mechanism. So if you’re a business person concerned about workforce in North Dakota, understanding within a university system is your right-hand ally on this,” said Hagerott.

BSC’s president says he doesn’t think BSC will see an enrollment drop, because of lower tuition and a different student demographic.

“About 1.9 percent of our students come from Minnesota, so we don’t see a big impact. The concern for us is as tuition is adjusted to Minnesota, the schools that are out east are looking at where are the students going to come from in the future,” said Dr. Douglas Jensen, president of Bismarck State College.

The chancellor still thinks if students want to attend North Dakota universities, they will find some aspects of the state appealing.

“Marijuana is not legal here. Sports gambling is not legal here. Minnesota legalized both of those. And the data is very clear. This is not for college-aged men - in particular, the addiction rates are very, very alarming. So I think parents will look at this as a good place to go to school; wholesome,” said Hagerott.

He says the tuition freeze passed by the legislature, along with incentives that encourage talented faculty to stay, are also reasons students choose to attend school in North Dakota.

Coursera.Com data shows 20 states provide tuition-free community college.

