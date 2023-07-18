How you can support the Fargo Police Department

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is showing their support for the Fargo Police Department, the officers, and their families who are affected by Friday’s active shooter situation in south Fargo.

A memorial continues to grow on 25th Street near 9th Avenue South, where the shooting took place. Governor Doug Burgum has ordered flags to fly at half-staff on the day of Officer Jake Wallin’s memorial service. Those arrangements have not yet been announced.

The Fargo Police Department has set up The Leadership Care Fund to help officers and families impacted by the July 14 tragedy.

GoFundMe pages have also been created for the two surviving police officers who were shot in the line of duty. You can give financial support to Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes throughout their recovery.

Another way to show support is to replace porch lights with blue bulbs. About 2,000 blue light bulbs will be available at Cash Wise on 13th Avenue South in Fargo starting at noon on July 18. They are first come, first served. The blue light bulbs are free of charge, but any donations will go directly to The Leadership Care Fund.

