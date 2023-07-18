Grand Jury indicts man accused of brutal murder in Thief River Falls

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Thief River Falls man is now indicted by a grand jury for the murder of another man outside of Digikey in May.

Jorge Benitez-Estremera is charged with 1st degree premeditated murder and 2nd degree murder with intent. Court documents say if he’s found guilty on the 1st degree murder charge, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole. If convicted on the 2nd degree murder charge, he could face up to 40 years in prison.

Police were called to Digikey around 10:00 p.m. on May 9 for a report of a man found dead. Court documents say Benitez-Estramera beat Steven Opdahl to death. Opdahl’s head was slammed into the windshield of a car, he was violently punched in the head at least 16 times, as well as kicked, body slammed and stomped on over and over again, court documents allege.

Opdahl tried to get up and get away from his attacker several times, but was unsuccessful. The end of Benitez-Estremera’s assault came when documents allege he grabbed a sign on a post and chased Opdahl before catching up with him and striking Opdahl in the head multiple times.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.