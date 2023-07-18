Funeral for Fallen Fargo Police Officer to be held this weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.

Wallin’s funeral will be held this Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m. at Pequot Lakes High School at 30805 Olson Street in Pequot Lakes, MN. A private service will be held graveside at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa following the service.

In lieu of flowers, Wallin’s family is asking for donations to the Soldier’s 6 at Soldiers6.com.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also directed all government agencies across the states to fly their flags at half-staff today through sunset on Saturday in honor of Officer Jake Wallin.

You can read Officer Wallin’s Obituary here.

