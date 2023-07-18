Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Funeral for Fallen Fargo Police Officer to be held this weekend

In remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
In remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin(Fargo Police Department)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.

Wallin’s funeral will be held this Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m. at Pequot Lakes High School at 30805 Olson Street in Pequot Lakes, MN. A private service will be held graveside at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa following the service.

In lieu of flowers, Wallin’s family is asking for donations to the Soldier’s 6 at Soldiers6.com.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also directed all government agencies across the states to fly their flags at half-staff today through sunset on Saturday in honor of Officer Jake Wallin.

You can read Officer Wallin’s Obituary here.

How To Help
Lend A Hand Up Community Crisis Fund
GoFundMe for Andrew Dotas
GoFundMe for Tyler Hawes
Local Business Making FPD Decals
The Leadership Care Fund

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one in custody after police surround home in Big Pine Lake area, near Perham - July 17
79 year-old man arrested in connection to woman’s death near Big Pine Lake
Scene of a deadly shooting in Fargo, ND on July 14, 2023.
Report: Family identifies bystander shot during Fargo deadly shooting
Police lights generic
Valley City Police asking for help identifying body found in Sheyenne River
Erin Brousseau
One left with serious injuries after golf cart crash
Keith Gosney (Left) Daniel Ringwelski (Right), speak on their encounters with neighbor and...
Neighbors speak on brief encounters with gunman

Latest News

Flowers
Red River Valley Garden Tour returns to F-M Metro
Local business creating Fargo Police decals and donating proceeds
Noon Weather – July 18
Noon News July 18 - Part 2