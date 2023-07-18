First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storm Potential Tonight

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY:

Temperatures in the afternoon stay a bit below average in the 70s and low 80s ahead of additional storms in eastern ND. Storms so far this afternoon in northeastern ND have been on the stronger side with a small hail risk. This is not the main storm event for today - that arrives this evening.

Severe storms are possible in northeastern ND and the far northern Valley around and after dinnertime. Late, the storms move into the central Valley and into MN. However, they lose some strength after the sun sets as they lose heating/energy from the sun. Storms look to exit our region to the southeast by 1-2am.

Hazards for any severe storms that develop include large hail up to 2″ in diameter (egg sized), damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and the potential for a tornado or two.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Wednesday will be breezy behind Tuesday’s system. Temperatures will be near seasonal averages with partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thundershowers through the day. A storm or two in our MN counties may be on the stronger side to possibly severe. Thursday remains breezy as well with temperatures just a couple of degrees cooler in the 70s and low 80s. A few hit-and-miss showers linger Thursday. Drier conditions into Friday with temperatures starting to warm up. Expect upper 70s to mid 80s across the region with mainly sunny skies.

THE WEEKEND: A pinch warmer yet for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. We are watching for the potential for storms to develop later Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday warms up even more into the 80s to near 90.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are looking to increase even more to start the week! Upper 80s to mid 90s are possible on Monday! We stay hot through the week as temperatures each day are likely to hit the mid 80s into the 90s. Overall, organized storm risks are low.

