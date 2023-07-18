Cooking with Cash Wa
Fast-food restaurant worker accused of serving fries from trash to customers

The Union Police Department said the assistant manager of a Burger King was arrested after she served dirty fries to customers.
By Alvieann Chandler and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
UNION, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Union Police Department said the assistant manager of a Burger King was arrested after she served dirty fries to customers.

Officers said 39-year-old Jaime Christine Major took fries from the trash and put them in the fry dump where freshly cooked fries were placed on top.

According to police, on July 9, officers were called to the restaurant in reference to a disturbance.

Once on scene, officers heard two women arguing with the staff, making threats and using profanity. Police said an officer asked the women to calm down, but they were still being loud and boisterous.

The officer then arrested the women on disorderly conduct charges.

Two days later on July 11, police received a complaint from headquarters with accusations being made that fries were thrown into a trashcan and then served to customers.

Major was then arrested and charged with malicious tampering with human food.

