WATCH: Jason Aldean ends concert early after suffering from heat exhaustion
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) - Country singer Jason Aldean is on the mend after a heat-related medical incident on Saturday.
He had to end a concert early in Connecticut because of a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.
Aldean said he received two IVs and is now “feeling a lot better.”
The venue says the show will be rescheduled some time in the future.
