Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Fargo Joblist

Valley City Police asking for help identifying body found in Sheyenne River

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Renee Nygren and Jourden Redmond
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley City Police are asking for the public’s help after recovering a mans body from the Sheyenne River today.

The Valley City Police Department and The Valley City Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 1000 Riverview Dr. around 12:08 p.m. today, July 17, for a report of a body.

Police say at this time they aren’t able to identify the remains and are asking for help from the public. The body is described as a white male, approximately 5″8 to 5′10, 200 Ibs. with no visible tattoos. The man was only wearing blue jeans and socks.

If you have any information you are asked to call Valley City Police at 701-845-3110.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
Fargo Police identify officers and suspect involved in Friday shooting
Erin Brousseau
One left with serious injuries after golf cart crash
Police Lights
Minnesota Sheriff’s Deputy left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car
Scene of a deadly shooting in Fargo, ND on July 14, 2023.
Report: Family identifies bystander shot during Fargo deadly shooting
Crash on 25th Street in Fargo
Three-vehicle crash on Saturday leaves several injured

Latest News

Officers responded to the call in the 200 block of South 12 Street.
$50,000 reward for information leading to Cass County Robbery arrest
Generic police lights
Massive police presence near Big Pine Lake in Perham
Noon Weather – July 17
Noon News July 17 - Part 1