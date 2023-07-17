Tuesday First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storm Potential

TONIGHT - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY: Aside from a few spotty showers in Northern MN, the region will be quiet this evening with a few passing clouds. Temperatures remain a bit below seasonal averages this evening as well. Cloud cover will increase from the west overnight and into the morning hours tomorrow ahead of our next weather-maker.

In the morning, temperatures will be in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and rumbles are possible in eastern ND. This is the same area we are watching for severe storms later in the evening. A few of these storms in southeastern ND in the early afternoon may be on the stronger side.

Temperatures in the afternoon stay a bit below average in the 70s and low 80s ahead of additional storms in eastern ND. Severe storms are possible in northeastern ND and the far northern Valley around and after dinnertime.

Hazards for any severe storms that develop include large hail, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for a tornado or two although the risk for tornadoes is not too high.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Wednesday will be breezy behind Tuesday’s system. Temperatures will be near seasonal averages with partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thundershowers through the day. Thursday remains breezy as well with temperatures just a couple of degrees cooler in the 70s and low 80s. A few hit-and-miss showers linger Thursday. Drier conditions into Friday with temperatures starting to warm up. Expect upper 70s to mid 80s across the region with mainly sunny skies.

THE WEEKEND: A pinch warmer yet for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. We are watching for the potential for storms to develop later Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday warms up even more into the 80s to near 90.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are looking to increase even more to start the week! Upper 80s to mid 90s are possible on Monday! We stay hot through the week as temperatures each day are likely to hit the mid 80s into the 90s. Overall, organized storm risks are low.

