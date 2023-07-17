Cooking with Cash Wa
Driver shortage forces changes to West Fargo Public Schools transportation

West Fargo Public School Bus
West Fargo Public School Bus(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Registration for the 2023-24 school year at West Fargo Public Schools opens on Monday, July 17. District leadership is letting families know about changes to transportation services to give affected families time to plan.

With the ongoing driver shortage, the district says it is adjusting transportation to better ensure continuity of services.

“We understand the hardship reduced or inconsistent bussing places on many of our families; it’s the unfortunate reality of inability to find more drivers,” the district wrote in an email to families.

After receiving word on which drivers will be returning in the fall, district leaders have spent the beginning of the summer studying ways to minimize the impacts to learners. The district is currently 12 drivers short of regular bus services, down by more than half from just three years ago.

“We hope to resume our traditional services as soon as possible,” the district said.

Adjustments to transportation services for 2023-2024 include:

1. Increased walk zones

  • Elementary (grades K-5) walk zones will be increased from 0.9 miles to 1.0 miles. Any learners previously receiving transportation services living within one mile of their neighborhood school will no longer be eligible for transportation.
  • Secondary (grades 6-12) walk zones will be increased from 0.9 miles to 1.5 miles. Any learners previously receiving transportation services living within one and a half miles of their neighborhood school will no longer be eligible for transportation.

2. Adjusted school start times

To maximize the ability of every driver to drive multiple routes, we will be adjusting the starting times of several schools:

  • LE Berger Elementary will begin at 7:50 AM and dismiss 20 minutes earlier
  • South Elementary will begin at 8:30 AM and dismiss 20 minutes later
  • Harwood Elementary will begin at 8:00 AM and dismiss 10 minutes earlier
  • All WFPS middle schools will begin at 8:40 AM
  • All WFPS high schools will begin at 8:25 AM

3. Adjustments to Special Education Transportation Likely

Learners receiving special education transportation will not see immediate changes at the beginning of the school year, but families should anticipate potential changes during the school year. Any changes to services will be made with safety, efficiency and individual needs in mind. Families affected by these potential changes will be notified prior to any changes going into effect.

Maps showing the adjusted walk zones can be found HERE and anyone interested in driving for West Fargo Public Schools can view available positions available HERE.

