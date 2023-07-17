Cooking with Cash Wa
Resurfacing project starts on Highway 113 west of Waubun

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lane closure start on Monday, July 17, on Highway 113 west of Waubun, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews are getting started on a resurfacing project on Highway 113 between Highway 59 in Waubun to the Mahnomen/Norman County line.

Crews will also complete pedestrian accessibility upgrades in the City of Waubun.

The $2.2 million dollar project should wrap up the end of August, weather permitting.

