Resurfacing project starts on Highway 113 west of Waubun

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lane closure start on Monday, July 17, on Highway 113 west of Waubun, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews are getting started on a resurfacing project on Highway 113 between Highway 59 in Waubun to the Mahnomen/Norman County line.

Crews will also complete pedestrian accessibility upgrades in the City of Waubun.

The $2.2 million dollar project should wrap up the end of August, weather permitting.

