Report: Family identifies bystander shot during Fargo deadly shooting

Fargo Police Department Press Conference regarding July 14 shooting
Fargo Police Department Press Conference regarding July 14 shooting(City of Fargo)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A television news station out of Massachusetts is identifying the bystander shot during the deadly Fargo officer-involved shooting.

WCVB out of Boston says the bystander is 25-year-old Karlee Koswick originally from Cohasset, Mass., according to family. Family tells WCVB Koswick moved to Fargo three weeks ago to start a new job.

Authorities are saying the bystander shot on Friday, July 14 is in fair condition at a Fargo hospital. Fargo Police officials have not yet formally identified who the bystander is.

Family of Koswick also tells WCVB she was hit in the hip and leg by bullets and required surgery.

The suspect in the shooting is 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat, who was killed by a responding officer.

Fargo Police officer Jake Wallin was shot and killed during the shooting. Two other officers were also shot, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes are in the hospital in serious but stable condition, according to authorities.

