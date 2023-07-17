Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Fargo Joblist

Race the Red happening in Fargo on Monday

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River will be a bit busier than usual on Monday, July 17. People will be paddling up and down the river for Race the Red.

Racers can choose what distance to paddle their canoes or kayaks - 1.5, 3.5, Or 6 miles. All races begin and end at the south boat ramp at dike east.

Participants will paddle up river to a designated turnaround point, grab a prize, and return down river to the finish.

The race has been postponed twice this year, the first postponement was because of flooding and it was rescheduled again for safety reasons due to fast-moving water.

A limited number of canoes, single kayaks, and tandem kayaks are available to rent for $15.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
Fargo Police identify officers and suspect involved in Friday shooting
Police Lights
Minnesota Sheriff’s Deputy left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car
Erin Brousseau
One left with serious injuries after golf cart crash
Crash on 25th Street in Fargo
Three-vehicle crash on Saturday leaves several injured
Reports of shots fired in south Fargo
UPDATE: Fargo officer and shooting suspect both die after shooting in South Fargo

Latest News

Shawn Henkelman
Motorcyclist arrested for DUI after Cass County crash
Daniel Chiarella
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into utility pole
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - July 17
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - July 17