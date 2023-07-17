Race the Red happening in Fargo on Monday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River will be a bit busier than usual on Monday, July 17. People will be paddling up and down the river for Race the Red.

Racers can choose what distance to paddle their canoes or kayaks - 1.5, 3.5, Or 6 miles. All races begin and end at the south boat ramp at dike east.

Participants will paddle up river to a designated turnaround point, grab a prize, and return down river to the finish.

The race has been postponed twice this year, the first postponement was because of flooding and it was rescheduled again for safety reasons due to fast-moving water.

A limited number of canoes, single kayaks, and tandem kayaks are available to rent for $15.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.