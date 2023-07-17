Quiet, Cool to Start the Week

MONDAY PLANNER: Lows will be chilly in the 50s and and even a few 40s. Cooler day as well with highs in the afternoon warm into the low to mid 70s with a few 60s - below our seasonal averages. Winds will be out of the west-northwest and may gust over 25 mph at times. Another gusty day as well with winds out of the northwest gusting around 30 mph at times. Some smoke may return Sunday.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures in the near 80 range Monday will climb for some to the low 90s by the middle of the week. A few thunderstorms will be possible, especially on Tuesday night through Wednesday. These are non-severe at the moment, but may be on the stronger side. We will keep an eye on this risk and let you know if you need that First Alert heads-up to any severe storms.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Expect things to heat up! After the storms on Wednesday, temperatures will be on the incline into the mid to upper 80s for the week, and even the low 90s! Other than the heat, things look to be quiet.

NEXT WEEKEND: We cool down over the weekend back into the upper and mid 80s. The skies remain quiet as well with no chance of precipitation at the moment.

