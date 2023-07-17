Parents respond to sentence for Watertown childcare provider in son’s death

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that Amanda Walder of Watertown, a former childcare provider, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison

She earlier pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the 2021 death of a 17-month-old child.

In July of 2021 Jeff and Genevie Koistinen brought their 17-month-old son Liam to daycare.

They never imagined it would be the last time they would see him alive.

“We dropped him off there and figured he would be safe and to have her do this to us is just not right,” said Jeff Koistinen, Liam’s dad.

Amanda Walder was watching the toddler at her in-home daycare center when Watertown police were called to a report of an unconscious child.

Walder pled guilty to killing the child in a moment of passion, but in a cruel and unusual manner.

The sentencing hearing took place Friday, where Walder was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

However, Liam’s dad says this just isn’t enough.

“20 years for a life, and she’ll do 10 years in jail, with good behavior she’ll be out and 10, that’s just not fair,” said Jeff.

Describing the heartbreak, they have experienced.

“Looking at every corner of the house where our son played makes us sad,” said Genevie Koistinen, Liam’s mom.

They now have a daughter that is 10 months old named Lia Marie after her brother Liam.

They say it has been hard to trust caregivers.

“She has never been away from us at this point, I get even more protective to Lia,” said Genevie.

Kristi Webster helped to babysit Liam and currently assists in taking care of Lia.

She discussed how important patience is for childcare providers.

“You take care of anyone’s baby the number one thing they tell you, I think they even say it in hospitals is that if you get frustrated put them in a safe place and walk away for a little bit and knowing that she could have done that or she could have called Jeff and Genevie because they would have come in a heartbeat. A phone call would have changed this entire situation,” said Kristi Webster, former babysitter.

Liam’s parents say this could have made a difference in their lives and their sons.

“It’s just not hard to make a different choice rather than getting angry, you can take and put him aside and put him in the crib and sit and take a break,” said Jeff.

This case is one of six current child homicide cases being worked on by the Attorney General’s Office.

In all cases, the victims were under three years old.

