Neighbors speak on brief encounters with gunman

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Keith Gosney and Daniel Ringwelski have called the Bluemont Apartment Complex home for nearly a year. However, on Friday when a violent shootout unfolded nearby, it led to a massive evacuation, and placed their home as the center of a multifaceted investigation.

According to authorities, the suspect, 37-year-old Mohamed Barakat, attacked Fargo officers Friday, July 14. firing multiple rounds and claiming the life of 23-year-old Fargo police officer Jake Wallin, while leaving three others, including a bystander, critically injured.

When asked about their reaction upon learning the identity of the shooter, Gosney expressed fear, likening Friday’s incident to past acts of unprovoked violence such as the McVaugh bombing and the Pulse nightclub shooting.

“I know every time I had an encounter with him he was very timid and standoffish.” Ringwelski said. “He didn’t want to be around you and of course that made you not want to be around him”

In the aftermath of the chaos, the Bluemont Apartment Complex has now returned to a state of tranquility, with residents attempting to resume their normal lives. However, the heavy cloud of the gunman’s name remaining on the lobby’s tenant address list has left many with lingering questions.

“Your home’s supposed to be your castle your place of security,” Gosney said. “the cops weren’t really forthcoming, they weren’t telling us anything and I actually asked the first officer if we were under a bomb threat during evacuation”

Footage captured from Gosney’s balcony reveals a Fargo Fire Department vehicle parked next door during the night of evacuation, its aerial fully extended to the neighboring balcony, piquing his curiosity about the events transpiring within that unit.

As the investigation into the incident continues, Gosney and Ringwelski find themselves reflecting on their brief encounters with Barakat. They recall him as a silent individual, never uttering a word during their encounters, including one shared in an elevator where they both rode in silence.

“He never talked,” Gosney said. “He never said a word to anyone really, he didn’t look up to you, and didn’t really make much eye contact.”

As the interview concluded, Valley News Live asked if they could be shown the apartment where Barakat lived, only to find it still actively being investigated at the time.

“You never know who your neighbors are,” Gosney said. “what’s even left to say about any of this.”

The investigation into Barakat’s residence at the Bluemont Apartment Complex remains ongoing.

