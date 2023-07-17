Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Fargo Joblist

Motorcyclist arrested for DUI after Cass County crash

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The north Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash about two miles south of Horace. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. on July 16.

The crash report says Shawn Henkelman was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Cass County 17, about 1/4 of a mile north of Cass County 16, when he lost control on a curve and ended up in the ditch.

Henkelman was not wearing a helmet and was brought to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
Fargo Police identify officers and suspect involved in Friday shooting
Police Lights
Minnesota Sheriff’s Deputy left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car
Erin Brousseau
One left with serious injuries after golf cart crash
Crash on 25th Street in Fargo
Three-vehicle crash on Saturday leaves several injured
Reports of shots fired in south Fargo
UPDATE: Fargo officer and shooting suspect both die after shooting in South Fargo

Latest News

Race the Red
Race the Red happening in Fargo on Monday
Daniel Chiarella
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into utility pole
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - July 17
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - July 17