Motorcyclist arrested for DUI after Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The north Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash about two miles south of Horace. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. on July 16.

The crash report says Shawn Henkelman was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Cass County 17, about 1/4 of a mile north of Cass County 16, when he lost control on a curve and ended up in the ditch.

Henkelman was not wearing a helmet and was brought to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.