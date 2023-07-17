Massive police presence near Big Pine Lake in Perham

PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - We are tracking several reports of a massive police presence near a home on Big Pine Lake in Perham, MN.

Several people living in the area report seeing several squad vehicles rushing to a home near 428th St. Someone who works nearby the area says police are “all over the place”.

Lakes Area Radio is reporting that the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office has evacuated nearby homes as a stand-off continues in the area.

Several roads in this area are blocked off, deputies ask for you to avoid the area.

