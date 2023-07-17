Cooking with Cash Wa
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into utility pole

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Harwood man is charged with DUI after crashing into a light pole in town on Saturday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 6:30 p.m. July 15 in the 200 block of Main Avenue in Harwood. The crash report says, when officers arrived on scene, the airbags were deployed and the driver, Daniel Chiarella, was walking away from his vehicle.

The crash caused power lines to fall into the east ditch, but officers say it did not affect electrical services in town.

Chiarella was not hurt, but was arrested for driving under the influence.

