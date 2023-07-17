Cooking with Cash Wa
Light the town blue; a moment of solidarity with the Fargo Police Department

BIG 98.7 will be distributing blue light bulbs Tuesday July 18th starting at noon at Cash Wise on 13th Ave in Fargo
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Big 98.7 will be at Cash Wise on 13th Ave South in Fargo starting at 12pm on July 18th distributing blue porch light bulbs to anyone in the community who would like to show their support.

The light bulbs will be first come first served, they have about 2,000 light bulbs to distribute at this time.

The blue light bulbs will be free of charge, but any donations will go directly to the LeadershipCareFund.com The Leadership Care Fund, Inc. is a separate legal entity registered as a non-profit corporation with the State of North Dakota.

100% of these proceeds will go to this fund. “The Leadership Care Fund” is a resource that will support the families of Officer Jake Wallin, Officer Andrew Dotas and Officer Tyler Hawes.

