Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Fargo Joblist

Judge sentences suspect in Rolette County fatal hit-and-run to five years

Forschen sentencing
Forschen sentencing(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have ordered a Rolette County man charged with striking and killing a young girl with his car in 2021 to five years in prison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joshua Forschen pleaded guilty to charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury and negligent homicide.

Investigators say he struck a seven-year-old girl from Dunseith as she was crossing the road on Highway 281. Prosecutors say he fled the scene but eventually returned.

Forschen had a warrant out for his arrest and was taken into custody late last month after fleeing a traffic stop near Max.

Several people testified at Monday’s sentencing hearing for the state and defense, including the girl’s mother.

Judge Anthony Benson went with a plea agreement that calls for five years on the negligent homicide charge.

Forschen was ordered to serve 10 years on the “leaving the scene” charge, but with all of it suspended for two years.

Restitution will be determined at a later date.

Related Content: Suspect in 2021 fatal crash in Rolette County arrested in McLean County on outstanding warrants

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
Fargo Police identify officers and suspect involved in Friday shooting
Erin Brousseau
One left with serious injuries after golf cart crash
Police Lights
Minnesota Sheriff’s Deputy left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car
One dead, one in custody after police surround home in Big Pine Lake area, near Perham - July 17
One dead, one in custody after police surround home in Big Pine Lake area, near Perham
Scene of a deadly shooting in Fargo, ND on July 14, 2023.
Report: Family identifies bystander shot during Fargo deadly shooting

Latest News

I-29 Crash in Fargo
Two crashes back up traffic on I-29, during rush hour
Mountain, ND couple hurt after crashing in Polk County
Parents respond to sentence for Watertown childcare provider in son’s death
Parents respond to sentence for Watertown childcare provider in son’s death
Blood Donations
FM area in desperate need for blood donations following Friday’s tragedy