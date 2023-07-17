Emergency blood shortage called in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Blood service providers are issuing an urgent warning about the blood supply in the region after a deadly shooting sent several people to the hospital.

Vitalant is issuing an emergency blood shortage, saying blood supply is down 25 percent since May. Combined with holiday injuries the past few weeks and now a major shooting in Fargo, the blood supply is a less than three-day supply for most blood types, according to Vitalant.

“Immediately following Fridays deadly shooting, blood was ordered stat to ensure the victims had the lifesaving blood products they needed,” explains Jennifer Bredahl, Regional Director of Vitalant Blood Donation Center. “We are grateful that we had the blood that was needed in this tragic situation, but we need to make sure we replenish that supply here locally as soon as possible.”

Vitalant says it will accommodate as many walk-ins as possible, but they encourage people to set up an appointment here.

All blood types are needed, especially Type O, the blood type most people can use when given a transfusion.

“This community stands strong and will pull through together. We owe it to each other and rely on each other to do our part, this is one thing you can do to make a difference” Bredahl said.

