Dilworth woman arrested after early morning pursuit(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Dilworth woman was arrested after police say she led them on a high speed chase this morning.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office says they were requested to assist the Wilkin County Sheriff’s office with a pursuit on westbound I-94 around 1:10 a.m. this morning, July 17, near Barnesville.

The Barnesville Police Department was able to take over the pursuit and deploy stop sticks. The car then continued north on Old Highway 52 toward Moorhead with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour at times.

A Minnesota State Trooper was able to successfully deploy another set of stop sticks at the intersection of Clay County Road 10 and Old Highway 52 but the car continued through Sabin where a Dilworth Police Officer again deployed stop sticks. This time all four tires of the car were flat, but the driver continued toward Moorhead.

Once in Moorhead the driver turned onto 34th Street where the deputy was able to perform a PIT maneuver stopping the vehicle.

28-Year-old Amber Jahner of Dilworth was uncooperative and was taken into custody. She is currently being held at the Clay County Correctional Center for Felony Fleeing a Police Officer in a motor vehicle and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

